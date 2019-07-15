Dennis and Gnasher Unleashed! Beano musical tour dates and venues announced

Tour dates and venues have been announced for the new musical version of Dennis and Gnasher: Unleashed.

The show, based on the iconic Beano characters, will open in Ayslebury on 23 January 2020 before visiting Bridlington, Liverpool, Manchester, Birmingham, Reading, Malvern, Wimbledon, Barnstaple, Glasgow, Hull and York. Tickets for the tour are on sale now.

Featuring live music and skateboarding, the piece will be penned and directed by Will Brenton, who said: "The idea behind this show has always been to do something different. This adaptation takes the spirit of Dennis and the Dinmakers and puts them at the centre of an indie rock musical – where the characters take human form, play live music and won't be happy unless the audience end up on their feet dancing."

The creative team will also include set and costume designer Jean Chan and choreographer Kendra Horsburgh.

Casting for the show is to be revealed.