Complete 2022 Chicago tour cast revealed with Sheila Ferguson as Mama Morton

Complete casting has been revealed for Chicago's 2022 tour stint.

Appearing will be The Three Degrees' Sheila Ferguson as Mama Morton alongside Russell Watson as Billy Flynn, Faye Brookes as Roxie Hart, Djalenga Scott as Velma Kelly, Jamie Baughan as Amos Hart and B E Wong as Mary Sunshine.

The cast is rounded out by Ishmail Aaron, Michelle Andrews, Gabby Antrobus, Delycia Belgrave, Joel Benjamin, Tanisha-Mae Brown, Daniel Clift, Callum Fitzgerald, Emily Goodenough, Billie Hardy, Aaron Jenkins, Liam Marcellino, Theo Reece, Hollie Jane Stephens and Harrison Wilde.

The iconic show follows Roxie, a woman who murders her lover but tries to escape the wrath of the law. The piece is the winner of six Tony Awards, and has played in 36 countries worldwide. Numbers include "Razzle Dazzle", "Cell Block Tango", and "All That Jazz".

The hit 1996 production of Kander and Ebb's iconic musical, choreographed by Ann Reinking (recreated by Gary Chryst) in the style of Bob Fosse with direction by Walter Bobbie (recreated by Stacey Haynes), ran in the West End at the Phoenix Theatre in 2018.

The production has design by John Lee Beatty, costume by William Ivey Long, lighting by Ken Billington, original sound design by Rick Clarke, re-creation of original sound design by Matt Grounds, script adaptation by David Thompson, orchestrations by Ralph Burns, musical supervision by Ian Townsend, musical direction by Andrew Hilton and dance music arrangements by Peter Howard.

The tour commences its 2022 run at the Liverpool Empire from Monday 7 February 2022. Select dates are on sale below.