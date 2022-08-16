Cast for The Time Traveller's Wife musical world premiere announced

Casting has been revealed for The Time Traveller's Wife musical ahead of its world premiere in Chester.

Based on the story of a man hopping through time, David Hunter (Waitress) will star in the musical as Henry and Joanna Woodward (Pretty Woman) will play Clare in the show, alongside Aisha Davis (UK theatre debut) as Dr Kendrick, Ross Dawes (Rock of Ages) as Henry's Dad, Hiba Elchikhe (Everybody's Talking About Jamie) as Charisse, Stevie Hutchinson (Ghost) as Clare's Dad, Tim Mahendran (& Juliet) as Gomez, Sorelle Marsh (White Christmas) as Henry's Mum, Benjamin Purkiss (Zorro the Musical) as Jason / Mark and Alwyne Taylor (Company) as Old Clare. The actresses playing Young Clare will be announced shortly.

Award-winning singer Joss Stone and Dave Stewart (of Eurythmics fame) will create numbers for the show, with Stewart previously working on the stage version of the romantic fantasy film Ghost.

It will have book by Lauren Gunderson (I and You, which had its UK premiere at the Hampstead Theatre), with additional music by Nick Finlow and additional lyrics by Kait Kerrigan.

The production is directed by Bill Buckhurst and designed by Anna Fleischle, with choreography by Shelley Maxwell, lighting design by Lucy Carter, illusions by Chris Fisher, video design by Andrzej Goulding, sound design by Richard Brooker, musical supervision and arrangement by Nick Finlow and orchestrations by Bryan Crook. Casting is by Grindrod Burton Casting.

The new musical will premiere at Storyhouse in Chester from 30 September to 15 October 2022 ahead of a West End transfer, to be announced at a later date.