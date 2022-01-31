Watch the cast of The Osmonds: A New Musical in rehearsal ahead of the world premiere tour

WhatsOnStage recently visited the cast of the world premiere of The Osmonds: A New Musical during rehearsals in central London.

Based on the life and times of the iconic group, the production opens at Curve in Leicester on 3 February (stay tuned for a special performance video to be released here on Thursday), before heading out on a UK and Ireland tour currently scheduled to run through to 3 December 2022.

Featuring a story by Jay Osmond, penned for the stage by Shaun Kerrison and Julian Bigg, the musical will feature such hit songs as "Love Me For A Reason", "Crazy Horses", "Let Me In", "Puppy Love", "Long Haired Lover From Liverpool", "Paper Roses" and more.

The cast is led by Ryan Anderson (as Merrill Osmond), Jamie Chatterton (as Alan Osmond), Alex Lodge (as Jay Osmond), Danny Nattrass (as Wayne Osmond), Joseph Peacock (as Donny Osmond) and Georgia Lennon (as Marie Osmond).

Completing the company are Charlie Allen (as George Osmond) and Nicola Bryan (as Olive Osmond), alongside Alex Cardall, Henry Firth, Alex Hardford, Katy Hards, Aidan Harkins, Luke Hogan, Lotus Lowry, Stephanie McKenzie, Jay Osborne, Samuel Routley and Tristan Whincup.

The young cast for the show includes Alfie Murray, Jasper Penny, and Joey Unitt (alternating as Young Merrill Osmond), Jack Jones, Harvey Loakes, and Charlie Stripp (as Young Alan Osmond), James Flintoff, Charlie Tumbridge, and Tom Walsh (as Young Jay Osmond), Alfie Jones, Austin Redwood and Thomas Ryan (as Young Wayne Osmond), Matthias Green, Osian Salter, and Nicholas Teixeira (as Young Donny Osmond) and Fraser Fowkes, Austin Riley and Harrison Skinner (as Young Jimmy Osmond).

The jukebox show is directed by Kerrison with choreography and musical staging by Bill Deamer, set and costume design by Lucy Osborne, musical supervision and arrangements by Julian Bigg and Rich Morris, wigs, hair and make-up design by Sam Cox, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Dan Samson and casting by Will Burton.





