The Wizard of Oz at Curve – new production images released

New production shots for Curve's revival of The Wizard of Oz have arrived!

Running until 8 January 2023, the musical is based on L Frank Baum's book and the classic motion picture. It has music and lyrics by Harold Arlen and E Y Harburg, with additional music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and additional lyrics by Tim Rice, with Jeremy Sams and Lloyd Webber adapting the book.

The cast is led by Georgina Onuorah as Dorothy, alongside Jonny Fines (An Officer and a Gentleman) as Scarecrow, Paul French (Grease) as Tin Man and Giovanni Spanó (Bat Out Of Hell) as Lion. Ben Thompson (101 Dalmatians) plays Toto, presented in the production using puppetry.

Christina Bianco (The Rise and Fall of Little Voice) takes on the role of Glinda, while Charlotte Jaconelli (Heathers the Musical) plays the Wicked Witch of the West and Mark Peachey (Dear Evan Hansen) plays Professor Marvel and the Wizard, while Dorothy's Aunt Em is played by Jacqui Dubois (Bedknobs and Broomsticks) and Uncle Henry by Geoffrey Aymer (The Color Purple).

The company is completed by Andrew Dillon, Jonathan Dryden Taylor, Martin McCarthy, Ellie Mitchell, Natasha Mould, Mervin Noronha, Amy Oxley, Andrew Patrick-Walker, Christina Shand, Charlotte St. Croix, Tom Watson and Daisy West.









Directed by artistic director Nikolai Foster, the production is staged by a creative team including choreographer Shay Barclay, set designer Colin Richmond, lighting designer Ben Cracknell, sound designer Adam Fisher, costume and puppet designer Rachael Canning and projection designer Douglas O'Connell, while the musical director is George Dyer and the casting director is Kay Magson.

Also part of the production team are magic consultant Scott Penrose, props supervisor Marcus Hall, props and costume supervisor Anna Josephs, wigs, hair and make-up designer Elizabeth Marini, production manager Patrick Molony, associate choreographer Kate Ivory-Jordan, associate director Christopher Key and RTYDS resident assistant director Lilac Yosiphon.





Tickets are on sale below.