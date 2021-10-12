The Osmonds musical UK tour unveils lead casting

Lead casting has been unveiled for The Osmonds – A New Musical tour.

Penned by Jay Osmond, the piece follows the iconic music-making group from their star residency on The Andy Williams Show through to the arrival of Donny and Marie, the piece will be wowing audiences all over the country.

Tunes included in the stage show, which has a book by Shaun Kerrison and Julian Bigg, are "Love Me For A Reason", "Crazy Horses", "Let Me In", "Puppy Love", "Long Haired Lover From Liverpool", "Paper Roses" and more.

The jukebox show is directed by Kerrison with choreography and musical staging by the award-winner Bill Deamer, set and costume design by Lucy Osborne, lighting design by Ben Cracknell and sound design by Dan Samson.

Appearing will be Ryan Anderson (Pippin) as Merrill, Jamie Chatterton (making his professional debut) as Alan, Alex Lodge (A Christmas Carol) as Jay, Danny Nattrass (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat) as Wayne and Joseph Peacock (The Last Ship) as Donny.

Jay Osmond said today: "I am thrilled that we have found such dynamic and talented performers to play my brothers and me. We saw some brilliant actors in the auditions and I was so impressed at the work people put in throughout the process. When these five guys walked in, they lit up the room with their smiles and raised the roof with their voices; I knew we'd found our boy band. It is an honour to welcome Ryan Anderson, Jamie Chatterton, Alex Lodge, Jamie Nattrass and Joseph Peacock to the family and I can't wait for audiences to see what they can do. Their style, charm and talent will bring our music and story to a whole new generation and you will ‘love them (for a reason)' as much as we do."

The piece will open on tour at Curve in Leicester on 3 February 2022, with over 30 show dates through to December 2022. Tickets for select dates are available below, with further cast and creatives to be announced.