Sunset Boulevard revival at Curve Leicester further casting announced

Casting has been announced for Curve Leicester's concert revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard.

Joining the previously revealed Ria Jones and Danny Mac will be Molly Lynch reprising her role as Betty Schaefer, Adam Pearce returning as Max Von Mayerling, Dougie Carter as Artie Green and Carl Sanderson as Cecil B DeMille.

Benjamin Chambers, Owen Chaponda, Joanna Goodwin, Kristoffer Hellström, James Meunier, Gemma Naylor, Joanna O'Hare, Jessica Paul, Sam Peggs and Barney Wilkinson complete the cast.

The show, now set to run from 18 December to 9 January.

Appearing in the production team are director Nikolai Foster, musical supervisor Stephen Brooker, set designer Colin Richmond, video designer Douglas O'Connell and choreographer Lee Proud. There will also be a 16-piece orchestra appearing on stage. Curve will be in touch with all customers affected by the rescheduled dates to arrange automatic ticket transfers.

The musical is Andrew Lloyd Webber's adaptation of Billy Wilder's original 1950 film about a fading silent film actress. The piece has book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton. Full casting (by David Grindrod) will be announced in due course.