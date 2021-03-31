Sherlock Holmes musical to embark on UK tour this summer

A musical version of Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes stories will tour the UK from August.

Leslie Bricusse's piece will be set inside a specialised spiegeltent which will head out across the country, with 14 actor-musicians taking on the special tale.

The immersive production begins its tour in August in Leicester before visiting Coventry and Birmingham. Further locations are to be revealed.

Casting is to be announced, with the piece being directed by Pip Minnithorpe. The creative team includes designer Stewart J Charlesworth, lighting designer Zoe Spurr, choreographer Sundeep Saini, magic consultant Thomas Moore with orchestrations and musical supervision by Dan De Cruz.

The show will be presented inside a well-ventilated and Covid-safe tent, provided and managed by The Theatre Tent Company, which was used when permitted throughout 2020. It originally ran in spring 2013, where it was nominated for three Off-West End Awards including Best Musical Production.