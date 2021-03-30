Seyi Omooba ordered to pay costs after losing Color Purple tribunal

Actress Seyi Omooba has been ordered to pay full costs after losing her tribunal against Leicester Curve and agency Global Artists last month.

Omooba was dismissed from the cast of the Curve's production of The Color Purple in 2019, and subsequently dropped by her agent, when anti-gay comments she had made on Facebook were reported after she was cast to play the lead role of Celie, a gay character.

She subsequently launched an employment tribunal against both organisations for religious discrimination and breach of contract. The final costs could amount to over £300,000.

In a joint statement, Curve chief executive Chris Stafford and artistic director Nikolai Foster said: "We have always felt the case lacked any merit from the outset, but Seyi Omooba and her legal team continued to disregard our pleadings and chose to take our theatre to court irrespective of the facts."

They said the tribunal had been "used as part of a wider campaign orchestrated by Christian Concern," which resulted in "significant human and financial cost".

The statement continues: "Whilst we welcome this news, we would like to reiterate we do not condone any negativity aimed at Seyi Omooba and we respectfully ask anyone in support of Curve to remain kind and respectful."

Global Artists responded: "The outcome goes some way to alleviate the stress with which Global Artists has been burdened in defending these claims over the last 18 months. We are truly grateful for the support received and are relieved to be closing the door on this difficult period."