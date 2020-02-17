The Phantom of the Opera 2020 UK and Ireland tour: first look at the musical in rehearsals with Killian Donnelly

Photos have been released offering an exclusive first look at The Phantom of the Opera UK and Ireland tour in rehearsals ahead of opening night.

Holly-Anne Hull as Christine

© Johan Persson

Killian Donnelly will play the Phantom with Holly-Anne Hull as Christine Daaé, Rhys Whitfield as Raoul, Saori Oda as Carlotta Giudicelli, Adam Linstead as Monsieur André, Matt Harrop as Monsieur Firmin, Francesca Ellis as Madame Giry, Greg Castiglioni as Ubaldo Piangi and Ellie Young as Meg Giry. In certain performances Christine will be played by Anouk Van Laake.

Killian Donnelly as The Phantom

© Johan Persson

The cast is completed by Brad Barnley, Cassiopeia Berkeley-Agyepong, Corina Clark, Edward Court, Vinny Coyle, Lily De-La-Haye, Hywel Dowsell, Connor Ewing, Erin Flaherty, James Gant, Lydia Gerrard, Daniel Hall, Eilish Harmon-Beglan, Yukina Hasebe, Hettie Hobbs, Jacob Hughes, Grace Hume, James Hume, Michaela Leisk, Janet Mooney, Ian Mowat, Michael Robert-Lowe, Anna Simmons, Nikki Skinner, Anouk Van Laake, Louis Van Leer, Jasmine Wallis and Andrew York.

Ellie Young as Meg Giry

© Johan Persson

The Phantom of the Opera will open at Leicester Curve on 22 February and run until 21 March, before visiting Manchester Palace Theatre from 26 March to 30 May, Dublin's Bord Gais Energy Theatre from 10 June to 18 July, Birmingham Hippodrome (29 July to 12 September), the Festival Theatre, Edinburgh (23 September to 31 October), Sunderland Empire (4 November to 5 December), Wales Millennium Centre (9 December to 16 January 2021) and Theatre Royal Plymouth (20 January to 20 February 2021).

Rhys Whitfield as Raoul and Holly-Anne Hull as Christine

© Johan Persson

Well-known songs include "The Music of the Night" and "All I Ask of You", as Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical tells the story of a phantom who haunts the Paris Opera House and who is mesmerised by a young soprano called Christine.