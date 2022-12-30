Mother Goose with Ian McKellen announces further tour dates

Mother Goose with Ian McKellen and John Bishop will be visiting a few new locations next year!

Today it has been revealed that the hit production (you can read our review in full here) will also alight in Leicester, Salford and Bristol as part of its UK and Ireland tour.

The full dates are therefore as follows. The show will continue in the West End at the Duke of York's Theatre (until 29 January 2023), before visiting Chichester Festival Theatre (7 to 11 February 2023), Sheffield Lyceum (14 to 18 February 2023), Wolverhampton Grand (22 to 26 February 2023), Liverpool Empire (28 February to 4 March 2023), Oxford New Theatre (7 to 11 March 2023), Leicester Curve (15 to 18 March 2023), Bord Gais Energy Theatre Dublin (22 to 26 March 2023), Wales Millennium Centre Cardiff (28 March to 1 April 2023), The Lowry in Salford (5 to 9 April 2023) and Bristol Hippodrome (11 to 15 April 2023).

Completing the company are Anna-Jane Casey (as Cilla The Goose), Oscar Conlon-Morrey (as Jack), Simbi Akande (as Jill), Sharon Ballard (as Good Fairy Encanta) and Karen Mavundukure (as Evil Fairy Malignia), alongside Mairi Barclay, Adam Brown, Gabriel Fleary, Becca Francis, Shailan Gohil, Richard Leeming, Genevieve Nicole and Laura Tyrer.

The panto is penned by Jonathan Harvey (Coronation Street) and directed by Cal McCrystal (One Man, Two Guvnors).

Set and costume design is by Liz Ascroft, choreography by Lizzi Gee, lighting design by Prema Mehta, sound design by Ben Harrison and puppet design and creation by Chris Barlow. Casting is by Anne Vosser and the production manager is Ben Arkell.