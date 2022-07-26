Half a Sixpence revival – first look photos released

Have a first look at the new revival of hit musical Half A Sixpence, penned by by Julian Fellowes, David Heneker, George Stiles and Anthony Drewe.

The piece follows a young man, Arthur, who inherits an unexpected fortune and trades his life in a shop for a glitzing time of revels. It was seen in the West End in 2016 after being staged at Chichester Festival Theatre.



© Fox Corporate Photography

Leading the cast are Dominic Sibanda (Disney's Aladdin) in the role of Kipps, Laura Baldwin (Cinderella) as his childhood sweetheart Ann, Sarah Goggin (Sister Act) as Helen and Matthew Woodyatt (Fiddler on the Roof) as Chitterlow.

Also appearing in the open-air production, directed by Nick Winston (Bonnie and Clyde), are Penelope Woodman (Mrs Walsingham), Tom Pepper (James Walsingham), Catherine Digges (Aunt Susan), Kevin Brewis (Mr Shalford), Will Carey (Sid Pornick), Tamara Morgan (Flo), Ruairidh McDonald (Buggins), Ross Harmon (Pierce) and Billy Mahoney (Maxwell) with the cast completed by Jack Rose, Nathan Ryles, Zac Adlam, Callum Bell, Agustin Espinoso, Gabriela Gregorian, Meghan Peploe-Williams, Megan Louch, Harriet Samuels, Charlotte Lovell and Millie Hood.



It is produced by Celia Mackay, with set and costume design by Philip Witcomb (Mame), lighting design by Jason Taylor (Journey's End), sound design by Chris Whybrow (West Side Story) and casting by Anne Vosser (Strictly Ballroom). Musical direction is by Chris Mundy, while Megan Louch is the associate choreographer and Pete Kramer the production manager.



