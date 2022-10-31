Hairspray to be revived outdoors in 2023

A new production of Hairspray is headed for the great outdoors.

The hit musical, which has a book by Mark O'Donnell and Thomas Meehan, music by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman, is based on the 1988 film of the same name, which starred Divine and Ricki Lake.

It originally opened in 2002 on Broadway and won eight Tony Awards, with songs such as "You Can't Stop the Beat", "Big, Blonde and Beautiful" and "Good Morning Baltimore". The original London production in 2008 won four Olivier Awards, with a West End revival and touring production also being well received last year.

The show will now be presented in a brand new staging at Kilworth House Theatre in Leicestershire, which revived two musicals (Carousel and Half a Sixpence) in its most recent season.

Cast and creative team for the show are to be revealed, with the production playing 52 performances from 27 June to 6 August 2023.