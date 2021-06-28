Diana Vickers joins Dial M For Murder tour with Tom Chambers, running from August

Tom Chambers (Crazy for You) and Diana Vickers (The Rise and Fall of Little Voice) will lead a newly launched tour of hit thriller Dial M for Murder.

Frederick Knott's stage show and screenplay, famously adapted by one Alfred Hitchcock into a cult classic film, will embark on a new tour beginning at Curve in Leicester on 30 August, with stops through to December.

Joining the pair in the murder mystery piece will be Christopher Harper and Michael Salami, who, alongside Chambers, previously starred in the piece before the pandemic. The trio also appeared in the much-lauded digital show Apollo 13: The Dark Side of the Moon, created during lockdown.

Dial M for Murder follows a former tennis star who tries to set up the 'perfect crime' to get revenge on his wandering wife Margot.

Anthony Banks directs the show, with design by David Woodhead, resident direction by Katy Osborne, lighting design by Lizzie Powell, sound design by Ben and Max Ringham, wigs by Betty Marini, costume supervision by Siobhan Boyd, production management by Luke Child and fight direction by Alison de Burgh.

After its launch in Curve Leicester the piece will visit Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury, Playhouse Theatre in Liverpool, Churchill Theatre in Bromley, Theatr Clwyd in Mold, Everyman Theatre in Cheltenham, Lyceum Theatre in Sheffield, Milton Keynes Theatre, New Theatre in Cardiff, Palace Theatre in Southend, The Lowry in Salford and finally the Malvern Theatre.

The thriller is produced by Simon Friend and Gavin Kalin.