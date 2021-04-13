Curve's Sunset Boulevard to be re-released to support Andy Nairn bursary

The Curve in Leicester's five-star Sunset Boulevard will be released once again to support the Andy Nairn Bursaries in Technical Theatre.

The bursary, set up to commemorate Curve's former head of production (who sadly passed award in November 2020), provides accessible training opportunities for aspiring theatre technicians from challenging socio-economic and diverse backgrounds.

Sunset Boulevard was the last show Nairn was able to work on before his passing. Curve's chief executive Chris Stafford and artistic director Nikolai Foster said: "We are thrilled the gates of Paramount will open once again before we start to emerge from lockdown. What makes this screening even more special is that when you buy a ticket, you will be supporting The Andy Nairn Bursaries in Technical Theatre, named in honour of Andy Nairn, our much missed Head of Production, who passed away last November aged just 34 years old.

"Andy wasn't only an exceptionally talented and respected technician and production manager, but he was an incredible leader and mentor for those starting out. He was deeply passionate about training the technicians of tomorrow, encouraging people from all backgrounds to embark on a career in theatre. All money raised from these screenings will support the bursary programme at Curve, meaning many young technicians will be able to benefit from accessible training in our state-of-the-art theatre."

The piece will be available from Monday 10 to Saturday 15 May, with tickets on sale now.

Leading the cast are Ria Jones as Norma Desmond and Danny Mac as Joe Gillis, alongside a host of original company members from Curve's award-winning 2017 touring production. Molly Lynch reprises her role as Betty Schaefer, Adam Pearce returns as Max Von Mayerling, Dougie Carter plays Artie Green and Carl Sanderson Cecil B DeMille.

The Sunset Boulevard company also includes Benjamin Chambers, Owen Chaponda, Joanna Goodwin, Kristoffer Hellström, James Meunier, Gemma Naylor, Joanna O'Hare, Jessica Paul, Sam Peggs and Barney Wilkinson.

Set over a turbulent New Year's period in 1940s Hollywood, Sunset Boulevard is a tale of romance, glamour and obsession. Curve's artistic director Nikolai Foster directs Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical, which features book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton and is based on the 1950 film by Billy Wilder.

The 16-piece orchestra, supported by music licensing company PPL, has musical supervision by Stephen Brooker. Set design is by Colin Richmond, video design by Douglas O'Connell and choreography by Lee Proud.

Watch the trailer here: