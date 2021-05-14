Curve's Andrew Lloyd Webber concert run reveals casting and creative team

The venue will present the Made at Curve concert inspired by the life and career of the composer from 7 to 19 June.

Bringing Andrew Lloyd Webber's songs to life will be Madalena Alberto (Evita), Jessica Daley (An Officer and a Gentleman), Tim Howar (The Phantom of the Opera), Shem Omari James (Songs For A New World), Ria Jones (Sunset Boulevard), Karen Mavundukure (The Color Purple) and Tim Rogers (Jesus Christ Superstar).

The socially distanced show will feature numbers from The Phantom of the Opera, Evita, Jesus Christ Superstar, Cats, The School of Rock, Tell Me on a Sunday, Sunset Boulevard, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and more. Lloyd Webber himself will appear in a video recording for the concerts, with direction by artistic director Nikolai Foster.

Matthew Spencer-Smith will lead a band of eight musicians as musical director and Colin Richmond will provide design for Curve's specially adapted in-the-round auditorium. Curve associate artists Mel Knott (movement director), Ben Cracknell (lighting designer) and Kay Magson CDG (casting director) also join the production team, with sound design by Tom Marshall.

Completing the company are Sam Paterson (production manager), Jennifer Lane Baker (Birkbeck trainee director), James Hayden-Harler (company stage manager) and Lisa Lewis (deputy stage manager). The filmed scenes have been captured by Crosscut Media.

Tickets for the show are on sale now via Curve's website.