Watch Curve Leicester's Sunset Boulevard cast reunite for a special performance from lockdown

The cast of Curve Leicester's production of Sunset Boulevard reuntied for a special performance from lockdown.

Led by Ria Jones, the company sang the iconic number "As If We Never Said Goodbye" from the iconic Andrew Lloyd Webber, Don Black and Christopher Hampton musical.

The Curve Leicester production opened in September 2017, and went on to win the Best Regional Production award at the 18th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards. The cast also featured Danny Mac, Adam Pearce, Molly Lynch, Dougie Carter and Carl Sanderson.

The piece tells of Norma Desmond, a fading silent film actress who persuades screenwriter Joe Gillis to work on a film script for her. It features the songs "With One Look", "The Perfect Year", "The Greatest Star Of All" and "Sunset Boulevard".

Watch the performance below: