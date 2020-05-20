Curve Leicester to remain closed until November

Curve Leicester will remain closed until 31 October 2020, the theatre has announced.

In a statement the venue said: "Although we know this is disappointing, we are working hard to ensure our programme of work and community offering is as strong as ever for when we are able to re-open the theatre. In the meantime, we are contacting all customers and we ask everyone to be patient at this time and to not contact the Box Office – we promise a member of the team will be in touch.

"Whilst we miss the spirit, connection and feeling of being together in your theatre, we are pleased to have connected with many of you online over the past few months and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. Alongside performances and workshops, we have recently commissioned a number of local artists to create bespoke online content, which we look forward to sharing over the coming weeks."

The venue has been forced to cancel productions including a new revival of Roman Holiday, while other pieces, including Cat on a Hot Tin Roof and Love Never Dies, are expected to be rescheduled. More information is available here.

Its production of The Wizard of Oz is still scheduled to go ahead.