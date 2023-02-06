Evita to be staged at Curve, Leicester this Christmas

Curve Leicester has unveiled its festive show coming later this year.

The award-winning venue, who presented the five-star revival of The Wizard of Oz last Christmas (that production is now set to run at The London Palladium), will be staging Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's beloved musical Evita, directed by artistic director Nikolai Foster.

Curve's chief executive Chris Stafford and Foster said: "Evita stands as one of the definitive musicals of all time and we are beyond excited to be presenting a brand-new Made at Curve production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's masterpiece later this year.

"Eva Perón has now acquired legend status; her profoundly moving story is fascinating and remains intensely relevant to the world in which we live today.

"We've always tried to offer our audiences here in Leicester bold and visually arresting productions of the great musicals and Evita promises to continue this tradition, as we aim high and try to match the original ambition Tim and Andrew had when they first created this extraordinary piece of musical theatre.

"All of us at Curve look forward to delivering a brand-new production of this astonishing musical to our stage."

Telling the tale of the rise and fall of the iconic Argentinian figure, the 1978 musical (which celebrates its 45th anniversary this year) includes numbers such as "Buenos Aires", "Another Suitcase in Another Hall", "Oh What a Circus" and "Don't Cry for me Argentina".

The show is set to run from 27 November 2023 to 13 January 2024 – marking another original revival of a Lloyd Webber musical at Curve after The Wizard of Oz and the WhatsOnStage Award-winning Sunset Boulevard.

Casting, creative team and more are to be revealed. Tickets for the show go on sale later in February.

The venue also announced it will co-produce the first tour of Come From Away, as well as a staging of Jim Cartwright's Road with De Montfort University.