Curve Leicester's guest editor week – a round-up of Nikolai Foster and Chris Stafford's articles

We've had a fantastic time this week with Curve's Chris Stafford and Nikolai Foster guest-editing WhatsOnStage, presenting a raft of fascinating, insightful and exciting material, diving deep into the heart of the vibrant Leicestershire theatre. Here we round up what's been published over the last five days – with a few more still to come!





A look inside the West Side Story rehearsal room

The Curve's Christmas production of West Side Story is about to open at the venue, and it promises to be, well, rather cool. We had an exclusive look at rehearsal pics, as well as a fascinating interview with choreographer Ellen Kane, who is reimagining the show and offering something different to Jerome Robbins' classic pieces.





Career advice was given out by the bucketload

Some of Curve's creatives and associate artists have been dispensing some pearls of wisdom about their careers as well as tips for aspiring theatremakers. You can read about musical supervisor Sarah Travis, lighting designer Ben Cracknell and up-and-coming director Emily Oulton here.





Stafford and Foster reflected on their time in charge

As they are guest editing, it was only fair that we got Stafford and Foster themselves to pen blogs for the site! Stafford has written about the vital and vibrant relationship between the commercial and subsidised sector, while Foster reflects on his time in musical theatre and how it is one of the most exciting artforms out there.





The place of theatre in the wider community was addressed

We also had two fascinating blogs about the role of theatre in the wider community – the venue's director Julia Thomas, who is overseeing Giraffes Can't Dance at Curve, while WOS' own Oliver Ainley remembered growing up and his first experiences in Manchester, and how theatres can be the heart of any community.