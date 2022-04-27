Cast for open-air Half a Sixpence revival announced

Casting has been announced for Kilworth House's upcoming revival of Half a Sixpence, with the hit musical by Julian Fellowes, David Heneker, George Stiles and Anthony Drewe set to run from July.

The piece follows a young man, Arthur, who inherits an unexpected fortune and trades his life in a shop for a glitzing time of revels. It was seen in the West End in 2016 after being staged at Chichester Festival Theatre.

Leading the cast are Dominic Sibanda (Disney's Aladdin) in the role of Kipps, Laura Baldwin (Cinderella) as his childhood sweetheart Ann, Sarah Goggin (Sister Act) as Helen and Matthew Woodyatt (Fiddler on the Roof) as Chitterlow.

Also appearing in the open-air production, directed by Nick Winston (Bonnie and Clyde), are Penelope Woodman (Mrs Walsingham), Tom Pepper (James Walsingham), Catherine Digges (Aunt Susan), Kevin Brewis (Mr Shalford), Will Carey (Sid Pornick), Tamara Morgan (Flo), Ruairidh McDonald (Buggins), Ross Harmon (Pierce) and Billy Mahoney (Maxwell) with the cast completed by Jack Rose, Nathan Ryles, Zac Adlam, Callum Bell, Agustin Espinoso, Gabby Gregorian, Meghan Peploe-Williams, Megan Louch, Harriet Samuels, Charlotte Lovell and Millie Hood.

It is produced by Celia Mackay, with set and costume design by Philip Witcomb (Mame), lighting design by Jason Taylor (Journey's End), sound design by Chris Whybrow (West Side Story) and casting by Anne Vosser (Strictly Ballroom). Musical direction is by Chris Mundy. Megan Louch will be the associate choreographer and Pete Kramer the production manager.

Winston said today: "In 1840, Shelly wrote "The rich get richer and the poor get poorer". Unfortunately this aphorism still resonates today. Half a Sixpence is about class differences and how Kipps negotiates the moral and emotional difficulties that come with a sudden change of wealth and social status.

"I would like to thank Anne Vosser for this tremendous cast, led by the multi-talented and utterly charming Dominic Sibanda. Everyone at Kilworth can't wait for audiences of all ages to be swept up in the euphoria of this song and dance extravaganza."

The piece runs from 19 July to 28 August, following on from the venue's production of Carousel.