Cast for Kilworth House's Carousel revival announced

Exclusive: Casting has been announced for Nick Winston's revival of Rodgers and Hammersteien's Carousel.

Relocating the action in post-WW2 Maine (the piece is conventionally set in the 1870s), Winston's production runs at Kilworth House Theatre in Leicestershire from 24 May to 3 July.

Appearing in the show will be Emma Kingston (Julie Jordan), Matt Blaker (Billy Bigelow), Julie Yamannee (Carrie Pipperidge), Tom Sterling (Enoch Snow), Madalena Alberto (Nettie Fowler), George Maddison (Jigger Craigin) and Lara Denning (Mrs Mullin).

Also in featured roles are Genevieve Heron (Louise Bigelow), Kevin Brewis (Mr Bascombe), Charles Butcher (Young Enoch), Alastair Postlewaite (Carnival Boy) and Alan Vicary (Dr Seldon).

Appearing in the ensemble are Stuart Rouse, Gareth Moran, Diante Lodge, Luke Jarvis, Rhodri Watkins, Joseph Craig, Libby Waits, Rebecca Jayne French, Alice Readie, Aoife Kenny, Chloe Saunders and Jemima Lody.

Winston directs and choreographs the show, which is produced by Celia Mackay with set and costume design by Philip Witcomb (Mame), lighting design by Jason Taylor (Journey's End), sound design by Chris Whybrow (West Side Story) and casting by Anne Vosser (Strictly Ballroom).

There will also be new orchestrations by George Dyer and musical direction by Francis Goodhand. Alastair Postlewaite will be the associate choreographer and Pete Kramer the production manager.

Winston said today: "The intricacy of Carousel and its willingness to explore the darker side of relationships, life and the beyond make it the finest of Rodgers and Hammerstein's musicals. The incredible cast and creative team will bring an exciting new version of this beloved tale to Kilworth House. From the wonderful orchestrations to the truly stunning set design. Everyone at Kilworth can't wait to welcome audiences of all ages back to the magical venue for an unforgettable experience."