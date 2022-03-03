WhatsOnStage Logo
Home link

Beautiful – The Carole King Musical – first look at the new production

The tour has its opening night tonight

Molly-Grace Cutler (Carole King)
© Ellie Kurttz

Have a first look at the new production of Beautiful – The Carole King Musical.

The new tour is co-produced by Curve, Leicester, Theatre Royal Bath Productions and Mayflower Theatre Southampton, and opens in Leicester.

Appearing are Molly-Grace Cutler (The Worst Witch) as Carole King and Tom Milner (Holby City) as Gerry Goffin, while Seren Sandham-Davies (Crazy For You) and Jos Slovick (Once) play husband and wife song-writing duo Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann. Garry Robson (White Christmas) plays music producer and talent manager Don Kirshner.

Clare Greenway (Sister Act) plays Carole's mother Genie Klein, and Dan de Cruz joins as the production's on-stage musical director.

The cast is completed by Naomi Alade, Kemi Clarke, Chris Coxon, Amena El-Kindy, Louise Francis, Dylan Gordon-Jones, Jessica Jolleys, Sorrel Jordan, Myles Miller, Peter Mooney and Adrien Spencer.

After running in Leicester the show will visit locations including Theatre Royal Bath (17 to 26 March), Theatre Royal Brighton (29 March to 2 April), Festival Theatre Edinburgh (5 to 9 April), Mayflower Theatre, Southampton (12 to 16 April), Newcastle Theatre Royal (19 to 23 April), Orchard Theatre Dartford (26 to 30 April), Malvern Theatres (3 to 7 May), Cambridge Arts Theatre (10 to 21 May) and New Theatre, Cardiff (24 to 28 May).

The piece is based on King's remarkable career, and is directed by Curve's artistic director Nikolai Foster. The creative team features orchestrator Steve Sidwell and Curve associate and musical supervisor Sarah Travis. The actor-musician production is choreographed by Leah Hill, with the creative team featuring set designer Frankie Bradshaw, costume designer Edd Lindley, lighting designer and Curve associate Ben Cracknell, sound designer Tom Marshall, associate director Jennifer Lane Baker and casting director and Curve Associate Kay Magson CDG. Also attached are creatives involved in the Regional Theatre Young Directors Scheme (RTYDS) – resident assistant director Lilac Yosiphon and Birkbeck trainee director Thyrza Abrahams.

Featuring the back-catalogue of King, Goffin, Mann and Weil (with book by Douglas McGrath) the show originally ran in the West End for two and a half years before two UK tours.

Sign up for our newsletters for more

The cast
© Ellie Kurttz
The cast
© Ellie Kurttz
Tom Milner (Gerry Goffin), Bottom - Dylan Gordon-Jones, Kevin Yates, Kemi Clarke and Myles Miller (The Drifters)
© Ellie Kurttz
Tom Milner (Gerry Goffin)
© Ellie Kurttz
Kemi Clarke (Drifter), Bottom - Claire Greenway (Genie), Molly-Grace Cutler (Carole King) and Sorrel Jordan (Betty and Marilyn Wald)
© Ellie Kurttz
Myles Miller (Drifter)
© Ellie Kurttz
The cast
© Ellie Kurttz
Myles Miller (Drifter)
© Ellie Kurttz
Molly-Grace Cutler (Carole King)
© Ellie Kurttz
Garry Robson (Donnie Kirshner)
© Ellie Kurttz
Seren Sandham-Davies (Cynthia Weil) and Jos Slovick (Barry Mann)
© Ellie Kurttz
Naomi Alade (Shirelle), Louise Francis (Shirelle), Molly-Grace Cutler (Carole King) and Amena El-Kindy (Shirelle and Little Eva)
© Ellie Kurttz
Myles Miller (Drifter and Engineer) and Kevin Yates (Drifter and Lou Adler)
© Ellie Kurttz
Molly-Grace Cutler (Carole King) and Tom Milner (Gerry Goffin)
© Ellie Kurttz
Molly-Grace Cutler (Carole King) and Tom Milner (Gerry Goffin)
© Ellie Kurttz
Louise Francis, Naomi Alade, Amena El-Kindy and Adrien Spencer (The Shirelles)
© Ellie Kurttz
Louise Francis (Janelle), Molly-Grace Cutler (Carole King) and Tom Milner (Gerry Goffin)
© Ellie Kurttz
Kevin Yates, Kemi Clarke, Dylan Gordon-Jones and Myles Miller (The Drifters)
© Ellie Kurttz
an de Cruz (On-stage musical director, Righteous Brother and Neil Sedaka) and Peter Mooney (Nick and Righteous Brother)
© Ellie Kurttz
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Tagged in this Story

Loading...