A Chorus Line portraits released ahead of Curve revival

Cast portraits have been unveiled for A Chorus Line.

Directed by Nikolai Foster with choreography by Ellen Kane, the piece, which has a book by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante, music by Marvin Hamlisch and lyrics by Edward Kleban, plays at the much-loved venue across the festive period.

It tells the tale of a group of auditionees hoping to land a dream role, and includes numbers such as "One", "I Hope I Get It", "Nothing" and "What I Did For Love".

Appearing will be Adam Cooper, taking on the role of director / choreographer Zach. He will be joined by Carly Mercedes Dyer (The Color Purple, Anything Goes) as auditionee Cassie.

Alongside Dyer, returning to Curve will be a variety of performers who recently appeared in the venue's hit revival of West Side Story in 2019, including Ronan Burns as Bobby Mills, Beth Hinton-Lever as Bebe Benzenheimer, Katie Lee as Kristine Ulrich and Redmand Rance as Mike Costa.

The cast will also feature Emily Barnett-Salter as Sheila Bryant, Bradley Delarosbel as Gregory Gardner, Lizzy-Rose Essin-Kelly as Diana Morales, André Fabien Francis as Richie Walters, Ainsley Hall Ricketts as Paul San Marco, Joshua Lay as Al Deluca, Kanako Nakano as Judy Turner, Hicaro Nicolai as Swing, Jamie O'Leary as Mark Anthony, Tom Partridge as Don Kerr, Rachel Jayne Picar as Connie Wong, Chloe Saunders as Val Clarke, Charlotte Scott as Maggie Winslow and Taylor Walker as Larry.

The piece has set design by Grace Smart, musical supervision from David Shrubsole, costume design by Edd Lindley, lighting by Howard Hudson, sound design by Tom Marshall and musical direction by Tamara Saringer. The show is cast by Curve Associate Kay Magson CDG.

