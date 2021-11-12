A Chorus Line at Curve in Leicester: first look at rehearsals

Rehearsal images for the eagerly anticipated revival of A Chorus Line have been revealed.

Directed by Nikolai Foster with choreography by Ellen Kane, the piece, which has a book by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante, music by Marvin Hamlisch and lyrics by Edward Kleban, plays at the much-loved venue across the festive period.

It tells the tale of a group of auditionees hoping to land a dream role, and includes numbers such as "One", "I Hope I Get It", "Nothing" and "What I Did For Love".

Appearing are Adam Cooper, taking on the role of director / choreographer Zach alongside Carly Mercedes Dyer as auditionee Cassie.

Alongside Dyer, returning to Curve will be a variety of performers who recently appeared in the venue's hit revival of West Side Story in 2019, including Ronan Burns as Bobby Mills, Beth Hinton-Lever as Bebe Benzenheimer, Katie Lee as Kristine Ulrich and Redmand Rance as Mike Costa.

The cast will also feature Emily Barnett-Salter as Sheila Bryant, Bradley Delarosbel as Gregory Gardner, Lizzy-Rose Essin-Kelly as Diana Morales, André Fabien Francis as Richie Walters, Ainsley Hall Ricketts as Paul San Marco, Joshua Lay as Al Deluca, Kanako Nakano as Judy Turner, Hicaro Nicolai as Swing, Jamie O'Leary as Mark Anthony, Tom Partridge as Don Kerr, Rachel Jayne Picar as Connie Wong, Chloe Saunders as Val Clarke, Charlotte Scott as Maggie Winslow and Taylor Walker as Larry.

The piece has set design by Grace Smart, musical supervision from David Shrubsole, costume design by Edd Lindley, lighting by Howard Hudson, sound design by Tom Marshall and musical direction by Tamara Saringer. The show is cast by Curve Associate Kay Magson CDG.

The piece plays from 3 to 31 December.

Andre Fabien Francis, Lizzy-Rose Esin-Kelly, Jamie O'Leary and Bradley Delarosbel

© Marc Brenner

Andre Fabien Francis, Redmand Rance, Ainsley Hall Ricketts and Joshua Lay

© Marc Brenner

Charlotte Scott, Katie Lee, Kanako Nakano and Lizzy-Rose Esin-Kelly

© Marc Brenner

Taylor Walker, Redmand Rance and Ronan Burns

© Marc Brenner

Tom Partridge and Joshua Lay

© Marc Brenner

Adam Cooper

© Marc Brenner

Adam Cooper and director Nikolai Foster

© Marc Brenner

Adam Cooper and Taylor Walker

© Marc Brenner

Beth Hinton-Lever and the cast



Carly Mercedes Dyer and Adam Cooper



The company

© Marc Brenner

Carly Mercedes Dyer and Adam Cooper



The company

© Marc Brenner

Choreographer Ellen Kane



Director Nikolai Foster

© Marc Brenner

Hicaro Nicolai

© Marc Brenner

Ronan Burns

© Marc Brenner