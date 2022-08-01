Willy Wonka casting revealed for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory musical revival

Casting has been revealed for the upcoming revival of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at Leeds Playhouse.

Gareth Snook who, funnily, also starred in chocolate factory-set Romantics Anonymous, will play the renowned chocolate maker Willy Wonka in the production.

Snook's other credits include Wise Children and Bagdad Café, while he also played Monsieur André in The Phantom of the Opera at both Her Majesty's Theatre and in the 25th Anniversary production at the Royal Albert Hall and Les Misérables in the West End.

The musical has direction by the venue's artistic director James Brining with design by Simon Higlett. Full casting and creative team are to be revealed.

Brining said: "It is such a pleasure to welcome Gareth to Leeds to play the role of Willy Wonka – a character known and loved by so many. Gareth is a fantastic actor, with a range of skills and accomplishments that make him the perfect choice for this role. I am really excited to be working with him, exploring how we can bring Wonka's brilliance and playful energy to the stage."

Snook added: "This is a completely new production and a fresh interpretation of this wonderful show. I can't wait to get in the rehearsal room and start to create Willy Wonka. He's such a fascinating and iconic character."

David Greig's adaptation (with music by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman) had its world premiere at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in June 2013, running until 2017. It was then seen on Broadway from March 2017 to January 2018. WhatsOnStage gave the 2013 premiere a glowing review, described as having "a real sense of invention and improvisation".

Playing initially at the already announced Leeds Playhouse from 18 November 2022 to 28 January 2023, the show will then embark on a tour.