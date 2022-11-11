Go behind-the-scenes at Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - The Musical at Leeds Playhouse

Keep up, Buckets!

We recently took a trip to Yorkshire to visit the theatrical juggernaut that is the Leeds Playhouse, where lashings of (pure) imagination are being poured into the creation of a brand-new production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - The Musical.

Our host for the day was Gareth Snook (Wise Children), who reinvents the iconic role of Willy Wonka for this fresh incarnation of the Roald Dahl classic.

So, why not take a peek at what sweet treats the Leeds Playhouse is dreaming up for the festive season in our exclusive video below?





Charlie and the Chocolate Factory runs from 18 November 2022 to 28 January 2023 in Leeds and will then head out on a UK tour throughout the remainder of 2023.

The musical, which blends songs from the iconic 1971 film such as "The Candy Man" and "Pure Imagination" as well as new tunes by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, has a book by David Greig. It is directed by James Brining.

Alongside Snook, the cast includes Amelia Minto, Isaac Sugden, Kayleen Nguema and Noah Walton (sharing the role of Charlie Bucket), as well as Kazmin Borrer as Veruca Salt, Teddy Hinde as Mike Teavee, Marisha Morgan as Violet Beauregarde and Robin Simões Da Silva as Augustus Gloop.

Grandpa Joe will be played by Michael D'Cruze, Grandpa George by Christopher Howell, Grandma Josephine by Kate Milner Evans, Grandma Georgina by Julie Mullins and Mrs Bucket by Leonie Spilsbury.

Completing the company are Lydia Bradd, Darcie Brown, Josh Donovan, Ewan Gillies, Lucy Hutchison, Patrick King, Jodie Knight, Jonathan Macdonald, Julie Mullins, Victoria Nicol, Katherine Picar, Lewis Rae, Emma Robotham-Hunt, Ty-Reece Stewart and Natasha Volley.

The creative team also includes music supervisor and orchestrator David Shrubsole, set and costume designer Simon Higlett, choreographer Emily Jane Boyle, musical director Ellen Campbell, lighting designer Tim Mitchell, sound designer Mike Walker, video designer Simon Wainwright, illusions designer Chris Fisher, casting director Jim Arnold (Jim Arnold Casting), children's casting director Emily and LJ (Keston and Keston), orchestral manager Sylvia Addison (Music Solutions Limited), voice coach Eleanor Manners, associate director Priya Patel Appleby, associate choreographer Natasha Volley, associate video designer David Callanan, rehearsal pianist and children's MD Jamie Noar and assistant director Karlene Wray.

The 2023 UK tour stops are Milton Keynes Theatre (9 February to 5 March), His Majesty's Theatre Aberdeen (15 to 26 March), Edinburgh Playhouse (29 March to 15 April), Norwich Theatre Royal (19 to 29 April), Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff (3 to 20 May), Canterbury Marlowe Theatre (24 May to 3 June), Theatre Royal, Plymouth (7 to 18 June), Manchester Palace Theatre (4 to 30 July), Sunderland Empire (2 to 13 August), Mayflower, Southampton (16 August to 3 September), Hull New Theatre (6 to 16 September), Bristol Hippodrome (20 September to 8 October), Birmingham Hippodrome (17 October to 5 November) and Liverpool Empire (8 to 26 November).

Tickets for selected dates are on sale below.