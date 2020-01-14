The Kite Runner UK tour cast announced

Casting has been announced for the upcoming tour of The Kite Runner, which opens in Aylesbury in February.

Based on Khaled Hosseini's first novel, published in 2003, Giles Croft's production of Matthew Spangler's adaptation originally opened at Nottingham Playhouse in 2013. The show tells the story of Amir, who looks back on his childhood in Kabul from his new home in America.

David Ahmad returns to the central role of Amir, with Andrei Costin as Hassan and Sohrab, Lisa Zahra as Soraya and Bhavin Bhatt as Assef.

The cast is completed by Tiran Aakel, Ian Abeyesekera, Adam Samuel Bal, Christopher Glover, Rhian Mclean, Dean Rehman, Stuart Vincent and Stanton Wright with Hanif Khan as the onstage tabla player.

The show has design by Barney George, lighting by Charles Balfour, projection by William Simpson, composition and musical direction by Jonathan Girling, sound design by Drew Baumohl, movement direction by Kitty Winter and fight direction by Philip D'Orléans.

Following its opening in Aylesbury on 21 February, the show will visit Dubai Opera (27 to 29 February), Theatre Clywd, Mold (5 to 7 March), Richmond Theatre (10 to 14 March), Salisbury Playhouse (17 to 21 March), Leeds Playhouse (31 March to 4 April), Lowry, Salford (7 to 11 April), Churchill Theatre, Bromley (14 to 18 April), Wolverhampton Grand Theatre (21 to 25 April), Eastbourne Devonshire Theatre (28 April to 2 May), Plymouth Theatre Royal (4 to 9 May), Darlington Hippodrome (12 to 16 May), Cardiff New Theatre (19 to 23 May), Inverness Eden Court (26 to 30 May), Woking New Victoria Theatre (2 to 6 June), Oxford Playhouse (9 to 13 June), Southampton Nuffield Theatres (16 to 19 June), Leicester Curve Theatre (22 to 27 June), Sheffield Lyceum (30 June to 4 July).