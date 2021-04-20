Priscilla: Queen of the Desert musical tour full casting revealed

Priscilla, Queen of the Desert has unveiled full casting for its tour, set to re-commence in June 2021.

The musical is based on the Oscar-winning film of the same name about three friends who jump on a bus in Australia and head out to Alice Springs to put on a show.

Miles Western will take on the role of Bernadette, with Nick Hayes as Adam/Felicia and Edwin Ray playing Tick/Mitzi. They are joined by Daniel Fletcher (Bob), Rebecca Lisewski (Marion), Kevin Yates (Miss Understanding), Gracie Lai (Cynthia) and Ronan Burns (Frank).

The Divas will be played by Claudia Kariuki, Rosie Glossop and Aiesha Pease, and the cast is completed by Emma Katie Adcock, Jak Allen Anderson, Allie Daniel, Martin Harding, Clarice Julianda, Jemima Loddy, Nathan Ryles, Tom Scanlon and Jermaine Woods.

The piece has also revealed hopes to return to the West End, though dates and venues have not yet been confirmed.

The show, produced by Mark Goucher and Jason Donovan alongside Gavin Kalin and Matthew Gale, will officially re-open at Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham on 23 June 2021 before touring to Leeds Grand Theatre, Hull New Theatre, Oxford New Theatre, Theatre Royal Bath, Royal & Derngate, Northampon, Glasgow King's Theatre, New Wimbledon Theatre, Birmingham Hippodrome, Palace Theatre, Southend, Curve Leicester, Bristol Hippodrome and Mayflower Theatre, Southampton.

The production has direction from Ian Tablot, choreography from Tom Jackson-Greaves, designs by Phil R Daniels and Charles Cusick Smith, musical supervision by Stephen 'Spud' Murphy, musical direction from Sean Green, lighting by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Ben Harrison and casting by Will Burton for David Grindrod Associates.

