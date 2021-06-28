Outdoor Mamma Mia! at Harewood House full casting announced

Full casting has been revealed for the eagerly anticipated outdoor staging of Mamma Mia! at Harewood House.

Appearing in the show are Sara Poyzer (Donna Sheridan), Nicky Swift (Rosie), Helen Anker (Tanya), Richard Standing (Sam Carmichael), Phil Corbitt (Bill Austin), Daniel Crowder (Harry Bright), Lucy May Barker (Sophie Sheridan), Toby Miles (Sky), Jasmine Shen (Ali), Mariella Mazzilli (Lisa), James Willoughby Moore (Pepper), Corey Mitchell (Eddie) and Sarah Harlington (Alternate Donna Sheridan).

Playing from 13 to 30 August, joining them are Taylor Bridges, Ambra Caserotti, Martin Dickinson, Billy Downes, Chloe Gentles, Rachel Ivy, Matt Kennedy, Lewis Kidd, Robert Knight, Hollie Nelson, Natasha O'Brien, Phoebe Roberts, Blair Robertson, Kaine Ruddach, Amy Thiroff and Cameron Vear.

With a limited run of 20 performances, associate producer Nick Grace confirmed that: "the event has been designed to operate under social distancing rules. We will have a number of Covid secure measures implemented, including strictly controlled capacity and ensuring lots of space for our audience to circulate both in front of the stage and around our food and drinks areas.

"Safety will remain our priority and we are constantly monitoring government guidelines to ensure the show can go ahead, even without an easing of current restrictions. If social distancing is no longer required we'll aim to ease our restrictions, but will ensure that there will still be the space to remain socially distant for anyone who wants to."

Featuring the iconic hits of ABBA, the show is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce and Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material and arrangements by Martin Koch.