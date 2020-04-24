Olivia Colman and Gary Oldman to perform children's work in special online showcase

Olivia Colman and Gary Oldman are among stars that will perform children's work in a special digital showcase.

The scheme, entitled Here Not There, has been created by children's literacy charity Grimm & Co to highlight the creativity of young people in and around the Yorkshire area. Led by actor and writer Paul Clayton, the hour-long show will be streamed on Grimm & Co's Youtube channel on Saturday 2 May from 2pm.

Joining Colman and Oldman will be Mark Gatiss (Sherlock), Joanne Harris (Chocolat), Jeremy Dyson (Ghost Stories), David Mitchell (Peep Show), Ricky Champ (EastEnders), Lucy Benjamin (EastEnders), David Ames (Holby City), and Connor Calland (Hollyoaks), alongside many others.

The company's founding chief executive, Deborah Bullivant, said: "During these challenging times, Grimm & Co believe it is vital to continue our work of nurturing and celebrating the creativity of children and young people. We hope that Here Not There will offer a fantastic showcase for our young people's writing, and will provide some joy to all who view it! We are so grateful to Paul for all his work on this wonderful event, and to the many amazing performers and producers who have helped make Here Not There a reality. This is a real milestone for Grimm & Co, and the next step on a very exciting journey. We'd love you to see what we've done and what we plan to do!"