Cast for As You Like It, produced by Northern Broadsides and New Vic Theatre, announced

Casting is now set for the Northern Broadsides and New Vic Theatre co-production of Shakespeare's As You Like It.

The 12-strong cast, which also includes non-binary and disabled performers, consists of Bailey Brook (as Silvius / Charles), Isobel Coward (as Celia), Shaban Dar (as Orlando), Gemma Dobson (as Phoebe), Terri Jade Donovan (as Audrey), Ali Gadema (as Duke Ferdinand / Duke Senior), Claire Hackett (as Adam/Corin), Reuben Johnson (as Oliver), Adam Kashmiry (as Jacques), Joe Morrow (as Touchstone), Jo Patmore (as Amiens) and EM Williams (as Rosalind).

Directed by Laurie Sansom and designed by E M Parry, the creative team also includes lighting designer Kieron Johnson, sound designer James Earls-Davis, composer Robert Bentall, movement director Jamaal Burkmar, fight director Bethan Clark and resident assistant Director Hallam Breen. Casting director for the production is Lucy Casson CDG.

Theresa Heskins, New Vic's artistic director, commented: "It's so great to be collaborating with our friends at Northern Broadsides once again. We have a long history of working together and I'm so pleased that we are able to continue our relationship as we head into a new year. As You Like It will open the New Vic's spring 2022 season and this much-loved comedy will, I think, give audiences a fantastic way to start the new year: a welcome escape into the joy of live performance."

As You Like It will play at the New Vic Theatre in Newcastle-under-Lyme from 4 to 26 February, before heading to Lancaster, Salford, Scarborough, York, Mold, Perth, Wilton's Music Hall in London, Leeds, Liverpool, Bury St Edmunds, Halifax, and Doncaster, culminating with a run in Harrogate from 28 June to 2 July 2022.



