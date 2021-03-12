Mamma Mia! announces outdoor summer run

There's a fire within our souls – Mamma Mia! is headed for the great outdoors.

The musical will play a 23-show season at Harewood House in Leeds this August – marking the first time the piece has been presented outdoors. An invitation show will take place on 12 August for NHS and key workers, with a full run from 13 to 30 August.

1800 spectators will be able to watch each show, with social distancing measures in place (regardless of whether or not the UK has reached "step three" or "step four" of its roadmap to reopening).

Sara Poyzer (Donna Sheridan), Nicky Swift (Rosie), Helen Anker (Tanya), Richard Standing (Sam Carmichael), Daniel Crowder (Harry Bright) and Jamie Kenna (Bill Austin) are set to appear. Further casting is to be announced.

The piece follows a daughter who, in the run-up to her wedding, decides to find out who her father is. It features a wealth of ABBA classics.

Judy Craymer, Creator and Producer of MAMMA MIA!, said: "It's going to be wonderful to experience the original musical literally under the stars in the beautiful grounds of Harewood House. 'Mamma Mia! lends itself perfectly to the outdoors and what better way to leave lockdown than to be transported to our sunny Greek idyll. As we look forward to 'Mamma Mia!'s return to the West End, we can't wait for you to join us in the open air for the first time ever!"

Reports suggest director Julie Craymer may also be considering filming the show.