Band Of Gold tour full casting announced

The full cast for the stage adaptation of Kay Mellor's award-winning Band Of Gold has been announced.

The previously announced Laurie Brett, Gaynor Faye, Kieron Richardson, Shayne Ward, Sacha Parkinson and Andrew Dunn will star in the production and be joined by Emma Osman, Olwen May, Steve Garti, Joe Mallalieu, Mark Sheals, Shareesa Valentine, Virginia Byron and Marc Parry.

The show opens at the Leeds Grand Theatre on 28 November before travelling on a UK tour in 2020 to Nottingham, Salford, Darlington, Southampton, Birmingham, Cambridge, New Brighton, Cheltenham, Milton Keynes and Bath.

The TV crime drama Band of Gold pulled in over 15 million viewers each week when it aired on ITV, starring Geraldine James, Cathy Tyson, Barbara Dickson and Samantha Morton.

This new stage adaptation tells the story of a group of women – Carol, Rose, Anita and a young mother, Gina – as they battle to survive while working in a notorious red-light district with a killer on the loose.

Band Of Gold is produced by Josh Andrews and Kay Mellor and directed by Mellor, with set design by Janet Bird, costume by Yvonne Milnes, lighting by Jason Taylor, sound by Mic Pool and music by Hal Lindes.