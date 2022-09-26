Full company for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory tour revealed

Find out who's got a golden ticket!

Robin Samões Da Silva, Marisha Morgan, Michael D’Cruze, Teddy Hinde, Kazmin Borrer

(© Photos provided by production)

The full company has now been revealed for the upcoming Charlie and the Chocolate Factory tour, which opens at Leeds Playhouse ahead of a major UK tour in the new year.

With Willy Wonka being played by Gareth Snook, the role of Charlie Bucket will be shared in Leeds by Amelia Minto, Isaac Sugden, Kayleen Nguema and Noah Walton, as we covered here.

The famous five golden ticket winners include Kazmin Borrer (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie) as Veruca Salt, Teddy Hinde (Anyone Can Whistle) as Mike Teavee, Marisha Morgan (Top Boy) as Violet Beauregarde and Robin Simões Da Silva (Bedknobs and Broomsticks) as Augustus Gloop.

The loving Bucket family all live happily together in a tiny house with only one bed, which the four grandparents share. Grandpa Joe will be played by Michael D’Cruze (The Wheel of Time), Grandpa George by Christopher Howell (The Witches of Eastwick in Concert), Grandma Josephine by Kate Milner Evans (Brief Encounter), Grandma Georgina by Julie Mullins (Neighbours) and Mrs Bucket by Leonie Spilsbury (Heartstopper).

The fully company includes Lydia Bradd, Darcie Brown, Josh Donovan, Ewan Gillies (last seen at Leeds Playhouse in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang), Lucy Hutchinson, Patrick King, Jodie Knight, Jonathan Macdonald, Julie Mullins, Victoria Nicol, Katherine Picar, Lewis Rae, Emma Robotham-Hunt, Ty-Reece Stewart and Natasha Volley.

Leeds Playhouse artistic director James Brining, who also helms the new production, said: “We’re thrilled to have assembled such a fantastic cast and creative team for this new version of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in Leeds and for the UK tour. They are an exciting company that includes some brilliant fresh faces and rising stars with some hugely talented and experienced artists.

"I am really looking forward to working with them all in creating the world of this production. It is such a special story, loved by many generations, and we’re seeking to create a joyful, spectacular production for all. It’s a real privilege to have the opportunity to revisit the successful West End and Broadway versions and create a new production for audiences here in Leeds and on tour."

The musical, which blends songs from the iconic 1970s film such as "The Candy Man" and "Pure Imagination" as well as new tunes by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, has a book by David Greig.

The creative team also includes music supervisor and orchestrator David Shrubsole, set and costume designer Simon Higlett, choreographer Emily Jane Boyle, musical director Ellen Campbell, lighting designer Tim Mitchell, sound designer Mike Walker, video designer Simon Wainwright, illusions designer Chris Fisher, casting director Jim Arnold (Jim Arnold Casting), children’s casting director Emily and LJ (Keston and Keston), orchestral manager Sylvia Addison (Music Solutions Limited), voice coach Eleanor Manners, associate director Priya Patel Appleby, associate choreographer Natasha Volley, associate video designer David Callanan, rehearsal pianist and children’s MD Jamie Noar and assistant director Karlene Wray.

Following its run in Leeds from 18 November to 28 January, the show will head to Milton Keynes Theatre on 9 February 2023 before visiting His Majesty's Theatre Aberdeen (15 to 26 March 2023), Edinburgh Playhouse (29 March to 15 April 2023), Norwich Theatre Royal (19 to 29 April 2023), Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff (3 to 20 May), Canterbury Marlowe Theatre (24 May to 3 June), Theatre Royal, Plymouth (7 to 18 June 2023), Manchester Palace Theatre (4 to 30 July 2023), Sunderland Empire (2 to 13 August 2023), Mayflower, Southampton (16 August to 3 September 2023), Hull New Theatre (6 to 16 September 2023), Bristol Hippodrome (20 September to 8 October 2023), Birmingham Hippodrome (17 October to 5 November 2023) and Liverpool Empire (8 to 26 November 2023).