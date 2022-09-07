Giovanna Fletcher, Harry Judd and more to appear in Friendsical tour

Joey might not share food, but the cast of Friendsical will be sharing the stage with some UK celebs as they continue on their tour.

The parody musical will welcome different names (performing special roles on stage) across a variety of dates during their ongoing tour – with two already revealed here.

Appearing will be Giovanna Fletcher (Hull) and Harry Judd (Dartford), Jake Quickenden (Bristol, Northampton, Colchester, Leicester, Aberdeen), Joanne Clifton (Cardiff, Bradford, Sheffield) and Jay McGuiness (Bath) as well as three drag queens – Lawrence Chaney (Harrogate, Dundee, Cheltenham, Eastbourne, Sheffield), Vanity Milan (Exeter) and Ella Vaday (Salford).

Friendsical features book and lyrics by Miranda Larson and music by Barrie Bignold, choreography by Darren Carnall and associate choreography by Michael Vinsen.

The set and costumes are designed by Anthony Lamble with lighting design by Dominic Jeffrey and sound design by Olly Steel. Casting is by Nicholas Hockaday and it is produced by Nick Brooke, William Burdett Coutts, Philip Noel and Dave Mauchline.

The production stars Sario Solomon as Joey, Sarah Michelle-Kelly as Monica, Nelson Bettencourt as Ross, Tim Edwards as Chandler, Ally Retberg as Phoebe, Amelia Kinu Muus as Rachel, Olivia Williamson as Hot Girl/Ensemble and Tanveer Singh Devgun as Gunther/Male Ensemble.

It has a variety of tour stops through to 19 November 2022, with the show playing at Cardiff New Theatre (8 to 10 September), Bristol Redgrave Theatre (12 to 13 September), Northampton Derogate Theatre (14 to 15 September), Bradford St George's (16 to 17 September), Sheffield City Hall (18 and 19 September), Colchester Mercury (21 to 22 September), Huddersfield Lawrence Batley (23 to 25 September), Harrogate Theatre (3 to 5 October), The Capitol in Horsham (6 to 8 October), Bath Theatre Royal (11 to 15 October), Dundee Whitehall (17 to 19 October), His Majesty's Aberdeen (20 to 22 October), Dartford Orchard Theatre (27 to 29 October), De Montfort Hall Leicester (30 October), The Lowry in Salford (31 October to 5 November), Hull Truck Theatre (8 to 11 November), Cheltenham Town Hall (12 to 13 November), Eastbourne Devonshire Park (14 to 15 November) and Exeter Northcott (16 to 19 November).