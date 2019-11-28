Dirty Dancing to embark on 2020 UK and Ireland tour

Dirty Dancing will embark on a limited tour in 2020, it has been announced.

Opening in Hull on 14 July, the show will then visit Dublin, Buxton, Killarney, Derry and Castlebar.

The musical is based on the classic 1987 film starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey and features hit songs such as "Hungry Eyes", "Hey! Baby", "Do You Love Me?" and "(I've Had) The Time Of My Life".

Dirty Dancing received its West End premiere at the Aldwych Theatre in 2006, where it ran for five years. It has since gone on to tour the world and returned to the West End in 2013, playing at the Piccadilly Theatre. It then returned again to the Phoenix Theatre in 2016.

Casting and further European dates are to be announced for the show.