What's in a Name UK tour: Meet the writers Matthieu Delaporte and Alexandre de La Patellière

WhatsOnStage met the two French writers of What's In A Name?, which has just embarked on a UK tour.

Starring Joe Thomas, Summer Strallen, Bo Poraj, Alex Gaumond and Laura Patch, the tour is visiting Glasgow, York, Aylesbury, Cambridge, Windsor, Richmond and Southampton.

Adapted and directed by Jeremy Sams from Matthew Delaporte and Alexandre de La Patellière's award-winning French film Le Prènom, What's In A Name? is about an awkward family dinner where two parents-to-be choose a controversial name for their expected child. The piece is designed by Francis O'Connor, with lighting by Rick Fisher.

The production initially opened at Birmingham Rep in 2017, where it was given five stars from WhatsOnStage's Diane Parkes who said: "the dialogue hurtles across the stage, evoking every audience response from belly laughter to shocked silence as the accusations and recriminations fly."