Top five selling regional pantomimes on WhatsOnStage in November

It's that time of year again – oh yes it is! We know how much you all love heading to your local theatre with the family over the Christmas holidays, so we've rounded up our top selling pantomimes around the country!

5. Jack and the Beanstalk

Jack and the Beanstalk



It's been over 30 years since this pantomime has graced the King's Theatre's stage, and now it's back with panto favourites Elaine C Smith and Johnny Mac swapping last year's magic carpet ride for a beanstalk of gigantic proportions. Expect lots of laughs, sensational special effects and plenty of audience participation in this GIANT of a pantomime! King's Theatre Glasgow, until 5 January





4. Peter Pan

Peter Pan



Take a flight to Neverland this Christmas! Benidorm stars Tony Maudsley and Asa Elliott play Kenneth the Cabin Boy and Tiger Billy, alongside much-loved Liverpool actor Louis Emerick as Captain Hook. This is sure to be a swashbuckling adventure for the whole family so hook your tickets now! Liverpool Empire Theatre, until 29 December





3. Aladdin

Aladdin



Comedy legend Joe Pasquale plays Wishee Washee whilst West End leading man Lee Mead stars as Aladdin in a hilarious double act. This British panto favourite is packed full of spectacular family entertainment and is certainly one magic carpet ride you won't want to miss! Milton Keynes Theatre, until 12 January





2. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Snow White



Magic mirror on the wall, which panto is the fairest of them all? Comedian Jo Brand stars as the Wicked Queen in this enchanting fairy tale alongside Britain's Got Talent finalist Jon Clegg as Muddles, following his celebrated appearance as Mr Smee in 2018. Richmond Theatre, until 5 Januray





1. Cinderella

Cinderella



Topping our list of magical pantomimes is this star-studded delight in Wimbledon. EastEnders' Samantha Womack, opera star Lesley Garrett and Pussycat Doll Melody Thornton join returning panto favourite Pete Firman in this timeless tale full of laugh-out-loud comedy, beautiful costumes and plenty of boos and hisses. New Wimbledon Theatre, until 5 January