The Osmonds musical world premiere – first look

Photos offering a first look at the new musical The Osmonds have been released.

The show, which recently launched in Leicester, follows the iconic pop group as they rocket to stardom. The UK and Ireland tour is currently scheduled to run through to 3 December 2022.

Featuring a story by Jay Osmond, penned for the stage by Shaun Kerrison and Julian Bigg, the musical features such hit songs as "Love Me For A Reason", "Crazy Horses", "Let Me In", "Puppy Love", "Long Haired Lover From Liverpool", "Paper Roses" and more.





Watch our rehearsal video here:





Watch a performance here:

The cast is led by Ryan Anderson (as Merrill Osmond), Jamie Chatterton (as Alan Osmond), Alex Lodge (as Jay Osmond), Danny Nattrass (as Wayne Osmond), Joseph Peacock (as Donny Osmond) and Georgia Lennon (as Marie Osmond).

Completing the company are Charlie Allen (as George Osmond) and Nicola Bryan (as Olive Osmond), alongside Alex Cardall, Henry Firth, Alex Hardford, Katy Hards, Aidan Harkins, Luke Hogan, Lotus Lowry, Stephanie McKenzie, Jay Osborne, Samuel Routley and Tristan Whincup.

The young cast for the show includes Alfie Murray, Jasper Penny, and Joey Unitt (alternating as Young Merrill Osmond), Jack Jones, Harvey Loakes, and Charlie Stripp (as Young Alan Osmond), James Flintoff, Charlie Tumbridge, and Tom Walsh (as Young Jay Osmond), Alfie Jones, Austin Redwood and Thomas Ryan (as Young Wayne Osmond), Matthias Green, Osian Salter, and Nicholas Teixeira (as Young Donny Osmond) and Fraser Fowkes, Austin Riley and Harrison Skinner (as Young Jimmy Osmond).

The jukebox show is directed by Kerrison with choreography and musical staging by Bill Deamer, set and costume design by Lucy Osborne, musical supervision and arrangements by Julian Bigg and Rich Morris, wigs, hair and make-up design by Sam Cox, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Dan Samson and casting by Will Burton.

The cast

The cast

Tom Walsh, Alfie Murray, Alfie Jones, Jack Jones

Osian Salter, Alex Cardall

The cast

The cast

Georgia Lennon, Alex Lodge, Joseph Peacock, Ryan Anderson, Danny Nattrass, Jamie Chatterton

The cast

Alex Lodge, Jamie Chatterton, Georgia Lennon, Ryan Anderson, Danny Nattrass, Joseph Peacock

Georgia Lennon

Georgia Lennon (centre) and cast

