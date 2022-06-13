The Bodyguard to embark on new tour

Hit musical The Bodyguard will embark on a new tour, it has been confirmed.

The show, which is based on the film of the same name starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, follows a secret service agent-turned-bodyguard Frank Farmer, who is hired to protect singer Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker.

The piece is directed by Thea Sharrock with book by Oscar winner Alex Dinelaris (Birdman). The production had its world premiere at the Adelphi Theatre in 2012, where it was nominated for four Olivier Awards.

The tour will open at Glasgow's Kings Theatre on 28 January before heading to Bradford, Sunderland, Edinburgh, Stoke, Wimbledon, Liverpool, Dartford, Manchester, Leicester, Cardiff, Aberdeen, Wolverhampton, Bromley, Southend, Milton Keynes, Leeds, Llandudno, Plymouth and Bristol, with further dates and cast to be revealed.

Tickets go on sale for the tour tomorrow, 14 June.