Scotland pushes back indoor theatre reopening date

The Scottish reopening of theatres has been pushed back until 'at least' early October.

The Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that the move aims to reduce the size of gatherings and limit the spread of infection.

Theatres were initially given a conditional reopening date of 14 September, but that has been moved and, pending a review on 1 October, spaces will now be able to welcome visitors from 5 October.

Sturgeon has not set this date in stone: "I must stress again that it remains an indicative date and a final decision can be taken only much nearer the time."

English theatres reopened earlier this summer, with seasons running at venues such as the Bridge Theatre or Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre. The National, Young Vic, Bristol Old Vic, Nottingham Playhouse, HOME Manchester and many more spaces will also be hosting new seasons in the coming weeks and months, with socially distanced audiences.