Melody Thornton to lead UK and Ireland tour of The Bodyguard

Melody Thornton is set to star as Rachel Marron in the 2023 UK and Ireland tour of The Bodyguard!

Best known as a former member of The Pussycat Dolls, one of the best-selling girl groups of all time, Thornton previously starred as Marron during a six-month international tour of China. Dancing on Ice fans will also remember her finishing in the final five of the 2018 series.

The Bodyguard, which is based on the film of the same name starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, follows a secret service agent-turned-bodyguard Frank Farmer, who is hired to protect singer Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker.

The piece is directed by Thea Sharrock and features a book by Oscar winner Alex Dinelaris (Birdman), alongside the back catalogue of Houston's plethora of hits. The production had its world premiere at the Adelphi Theatre in 2012, where it was nominated for four Olivier Awards.

The new tour will open at Glasgow's Kings Theatre on 28 January before heading to Bradford, Sunderland, Edinburgh, Stoke, Wimbledon, Liverpool, Dartford, Manchester, Leicester, Cardiff, Aberdeen, Wolverhampton, Bromley, Southend, Milton Keynes, Leeds, Llandudno, Plymouth and Bristol, with further venues and additional casting to be revealed.

