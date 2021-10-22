Looking Good Dead tour announces 2022 cast and further tour stops

New casting has been announced for the 2022 leg of Looking Good Dead on tour, adapted from Peter James' bestseller novel.

Laurie Brett will reunite with Adam Woodyatt to play husband and wife Tom and Kellie Bryce in the piece – the pair famously starred as husband and wife Ian and Jane Beale in EastEnders.

They join a cast of Harry Long as Roy Grace, Ian Houghton as Jonas, Leon Stewart as Branson, Gemma Stroyan as Bella, Luke Ward-Wilkinson as Max Bryce, Mylo McDonald as Mick and Natalie Boakye as Janie.

Brett said today: "It is so exciting to be getting back on stage in such a thrilling play. I'm a massive Peter James fan and to be working alongside my dear friend Adam as husband and wife again is going to be great fun. I can't wait to get started."

The novel, about a middle-aged man who witnesses something unpleasant, has been adapted for the stage by Shaun Mckenna and is directed by Jonathan O'Boyle, designed by Michael Holt with lighting design by Jason Taylor. The composer and sound designer is Max Pappenheim.

Additional 2022 dates for the thriller have also been revealed, with the show opening at Theatre Royal Glasgow on 25 January 2022. Subsequent stops include Cambridge, Shrewsbury, Richmond, Birmingham, Dartford, Coventry, Southend, Nottingham, York, Worthing, Bromley and Cheltenham.