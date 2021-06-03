Darren Day to play Billy Flynn in Chicago UK and Ireland tour

Darren Day will take on the role of Billy Flynn in Chicago when the show opens on tour in September.

Playing dates through to July 2022, the iconic musical will open at Glasgow Theatre Royal in September 2021.

It follows Roxie, a woman who murders her lover but tries to escape the wrath of the law. The piece is the winner of six Tony Awards, and has played in 36 countries worldwide. Numbers include "Razzle Dazzle", "Cell Block Tango", and "All That Jazz".

The hit 1996 production of Kander and Ebb's iconic musical, choreographed by Ann Reinking in the style of Bob Fosse with direction by Walter Bobbie, ran in the West End recently at the Phoenix Theatre.

Day, known for roles in Joseph and Cilla, joins a previously revealed cast of Faye Brookes as Roxie Hart, Sinitta as Mama Morton, Divina DeCampo as Mary Sunshime, Djalenga Scott as Velma and Joel Montague as Amos Hart.

See the complete cast here.