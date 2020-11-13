Adam Woodyatt to star in Looking Good Dead tour

Adam Woodyatt, best known for playing Ian Beale in EastEnders, will take on the leading role of Tom Bryce in Looking Good Dead.

The stage show, which will have its world premiere in April, is based on the best-selling Peter James novel of the same name,

Woodyatt is the longest-serving EastEnders actor to date, having appeared in the soap since 1985. This show marks the first time he has been on stage since a turn aged 13 in Tom Stoppard's On the Razzzle at the National Theatre.

The piece, part of the "Roy Grace" series, follows Bryce, who inadvertently witnesses a vicious murder, placing his family in grave danger.

The tour will at the Churchill Theatre, Bromley on 1 April 2021 ahead of a number of dates at the likes of Shrewsbury, Sheffield, Cardiff, Leeds, Coventry, Norwich, Brighton, Salford, Cheltenham, Milton Keynes, Newcastle, Curve, Southampton, Nottingham Glasgow, Sartford, Richmond, Cambridge, Malvern and Birmingham, with further dates to be revealed.

Additional cast and creative team will be revealed soon.

The piece is adapted for the stage by Shaun Mckenna and directed by Ian Talbot (The House on Cold Hill).

