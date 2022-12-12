Watch the trailer for Metta Theatre's The Little Prince musical
The circus-infused extravaganza runs at Taunton Brewhouse until 30 December
Check out the new trailer for Metta Theatre's current production of The Little Prince!
The show, running at Taunton Brewhouse until 30 December, features music by Candida Caldicot and a book and lyrics by Metta co-artistic director P Burton-Morgan, who also directs.
Based on the beloved story by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, the piece follows a pilot, stranded in the Sahara Desert, who encounters a mysterious child.
The company of actors and circus artists is led by Joshua Frazer (as Prince), Rosalind Ford (as Pilot), Tilly Lee Kronick (as Rose / Fox), Hazel Lam (as Fox / Rose), Ben Kaufman (as Drunkard / Lamplighter / King) and Freya Stokka (who also serves as associate director) alongside an ensemble comprised of 24 local youths.
The production also features set and lighting design by Metta co-artistic director William Reynolds, sound design by Beth Duke, costume design by Rosalba Mensah and musical direction by Joseph Buckler.