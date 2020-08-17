Open-air The Last Five Years musical casting announced

Exclusive: Casting has been revealed for the upcoming open-air revival of The Last Five Years at the Minack Theatre.

Jason Robert Brown's hit musical, which has a cast of two, will be presented as part of the Minack Theatre's socially distanced summer season, which commenced last month.

Directed by Omar F Okai, the piece follows a half-decade-long relationship, being told from two different perspectives.

Appearing in the play are Emma Kingston (Evita, In The Heights) as Cathy and Waylon Jacobs (Hamilton, Memphis) as Jamie.

The production's creative team includes musical director Leo Munby (Gypsy, Dogfight), set and lighting designer Andrew Exeter (High Fidelity, Once On This Island) with associate designer Natalia Alvarez (Debut Festival, Paperboy) and assistant director Rebecca Wicking (Hair, A Tale of Two Cities and Rent).

The show is running for a week from 14 to 19 September.