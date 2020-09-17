Open-air The Last Five Years at the Minack Theatre: first look photos

First look photos have been released for the open-air revival of The Last Five Years at the Minack Theatre.

Emma Kingston

© Kyle Richardson

Jason Robert Brown's hit musical, which has a cast of two, is being presented as part of the Minack Theatre's socially distanced summer season, which commenced in July.

Emma Kingston

© Kyle Richardson

Directed by Omar F Okai, the piece follows a half-decade-long relationship, being told from two different perspectives.

Emma Kingston and Waylon Jacobs

© Kyle Richardson

Appearing in the play are Emma Kingston (Evita, In The Heights) as Cathy and Waylon Jacobs (Hamilton, Memphis) as Jamie.

Emma Kingston and Waylon Jacobs

© Kyle Richardson

The production's creative team includes musical director Leo Munby (Gypsy, Dogfight), set and lighting designer Andrew Exeter (High Fidelity, Once On This Island) with associate designer Natalia Alvarez (Debut Festival, Paperboy) and assistant director Rebecca Wicking (Hair, A Tale of Two Cities and Rent).

Waylon Jacobs and Emma Kingston

© Kyle Richardson

The set, designed by Andrew Exeter

© Kyle Richardson

Waylon Jacobs

© Kyle Richardson

Waylon Jacobs

© Kyle Richardson