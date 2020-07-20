Minack Theatre announces summer season including Mischief Theatre and Stones in his Pockets

The outdoor Minack Theatre has announced a full summer season of shows, now that socially distanced theatre is permitted.

The season includes David Mynne's one-man performance of Dickens' Great Expectations, a two-week revival of Stones in his Pockets by Marie Jones and the previously announced Stephen Tomkinson and Jessica Johnson in Willy Russell's Educating Rita. Russell will specially adapt his show (now in its 40th year) for the outdoor staging.

Mischief Theatre's Mischief Movie Night will play in September, as will Bec Applebee's one woman physical theatre show about escaped convict Mary Bryant.

To adhere to social distancing rules, performances will start at 7pm (3pm matinees), and there will be no intervals. The running time for shows will be no more than 100 minutes, with all performances "relaxed" to allow audiences to move whenever they need to. The venue's capacity has also been reduced to allow for spaced seating.

The performers are all professional artists and where appropriate will be sharing a ‘bubble' for the duration of their productions.

Executive director of the Minack, Zoë Curnow, said: "The Minack is a beautiful place to visit but it's first and foremost a performance space and we are doing everything we can to give people the opportunity to see live theatre safely at the Minack this summer. Our original season had to be cancelled when the lockdown happened, so when the announcement came that open air theatre could restart, we put together an entirely new programme of music, theatre and comedy.

"The Minack's an important part of the local arts economy and we're proud to offer a showcase for some of our rich community of professional Cornish artists as well as national companies in our new season."